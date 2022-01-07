Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh tests COVID positive, says she is pumping milk for her daughter Alayna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHA SINGH Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh tests COVID positive

The new variant Omicron is spreading at a rampant rate. There has been a massive increase in the number of infections over the last few weeks. Many Bollywood and television celebrities have tested positive for the virus. Now, Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress took to her social media handle and informed even she has contracted the virus and she has isolated herself. She also shared that the rest of her family members have tested negative.

In an elaborated note, Shikha Singh expressed that is scared for her daughter, Alayna, who needs to be fed on her mother's milk. "One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was - “How will it affect Alayna” I was scared then, I’m scared now. I’m Covid+ve but thankfully everyone around in family is negative & I immediately isolated myself the moment I got fever & chills. It’s been 36hrs I haven’t seen or met @alaynasinghshah & my heart aches to hold her, smell her & be with her," she wrote in her note.

"But I know I have to control my emotions for her good & I shall. My struggles- obviously the body aches, headache, fever, cough & all on one side but the main struggle is cos i was still breastfeeding her, she misses that comfort of soothing while going to sleep. Kudos to @car_run & Puja(Al’s Didi) to handling her so well that she is just busy in her routine," Shikha added.

Speaking about how she is pumping her milk for Alayna under doctor's supervision, Shikha wrote: "Im pumping my milk & giving that to her as advised by our doctor as my milk will contain anti bodies for her (not a carrier of covid). It’s a very tough time for us as a family but im still thankful to God that we are able to fight this out together & Alayna is safe. For me it’s more of a mental fight to be away from my baby for such a long time for the first time but we shall overcome this too! More strength to everyone around fighting covid & hope you all recover soon! Love & strength. #fightingcovid19 #covid_19 #covid #positive."

Also Read: Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID19, isolated at home with family