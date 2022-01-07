Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID19, isolated at home with family

After Sonu Nigam, actress Swara Bhasker confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara informed everyone about her diagnosis. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested just to be safe. Issuing a statement, Swara revealed that she along with her family have been isolated since January 5. "I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I'm taking all the necessary precautions."

"I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y'all," the statement read.

For the caption, Swara wrote, "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," she wrote.

Swara Bhasker has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. Earlier, bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law. He shared a vlog in which he divulged the news. "#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog," the singer captioned the vlog.

In the video, Sonu revealed that he is currently in Dubai with his family and that he was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for a show's shoot which he won't be doing now as he is in quarantine.

Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.