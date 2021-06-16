Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divya Agarwal on Varun Sood lifting Sana Makbul, Nikki; He is proving his strength

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA AGARWAL Divya Agarwal on Varun Sood lifting Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows which begins soon after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. The shooting of the 11th season is going on in full swing in Cape Town. Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show this time has invited popular faces like Mahekk Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and others. All of them flew to the foreign land at the beginning of this month and since then raising the bar of excitement by sharing intriguing posts on their social media handles.

Varun had been sharing pictures and videos with co-contestants Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli, and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal has now responded to the same. Varun along with co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, has shared different pictures with fellow contestants, lifting them.

Speaking to ETimes, on his lifting Nikki and Sana pictures, Divya said, "That’s my only complaint. He just keeps working out at the every opportunity he gets. Either he is lifting Nikki or Sana. He is proving his strength. That’s so Varun."

"Whenever Varun speaks to me, it feels like he has gone on a college trip with hot girls and guys and they are having fun. They are doing all these stunts and they have a professor, who is Rohit Shetty. This time it’s a fit bunch of celebrities and shooting in Cape Town, who wouldn’t feel like doing such photoshoots," Divya added.

Take a look at his posts here:

When asked that Varun’s pictures with Sana and Vishal are giving Dostana vibes, Divya replied, "Dostana toh theek hai…it’s more of Baywatch for me. It gives me Baywatch vibes."

For those unversed, KKK is an adventure-based reality show which involves celebrities performing dangerous stunts in real life. The winner gets the trophy and a winning amount. Karishma Tanna was the winner of KKK season 10.

