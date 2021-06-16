Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PARMAR Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya is 'thinking to exit' the reality show for Disha Parmar

Ever since Singer Rahul Vaidya announced his love for Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14, the couple has been painting the town red. From making public appearances together to posting mushy pictures on social media, the two never shy away from having some PDA moments. Recently, the actress treated fans to a cute picture of the duo. Disha is missing her fiance Rahul, who is currently shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a, awwdorable candid picture of them, in which they could be seen smiling at each other. She captioned the post, "Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." For the picture, Disha and Rahul is seen standing next to each other, smiling in love.

Responding to Disha’s post, Rahul Vaidya commented, "bas aa gaya (almost there).... 3 2 1" and in another comment, the singer wrote, "Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon (thinking of exiting this show as well).. miss you @dishaparmar.”

Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and close friend Aly Goni also dropped a hilarious comment. "He just have to say 'Abort' and that's it he will be with u in next two days," Aly wrote.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has been enjoying his days in Cape Town where he is shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been sharing many pictures and videos with fellow contestants and host Rohit Shetty on social media.

Talking about Rahul and Disha, the duo were recently seen in 'Madhanyaa' music video together. For the unversed, Rahul confessed his true feelings for Disha on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14", and he proposed to her on camera from the Bigg Boss house. Disha, too, came to the show to accept his proposal. The two are regularly spotted together.

