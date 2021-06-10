Image Source : FILE IMAGE Will Sunil Grover work with Kapil Sharma again? Comedian reveals

Much-loved 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been making the viewers laugh their hearts out since the very beginning. It is one of the most popular comedy shows that has aired on national television till date. When the show started, actor-comedian Sunil Grover was seen playing different interesting characters like Guthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. The two became household names after the success of Comedy Nights With Kapil. However, after an ugly fight with Kapil Sharma, Sunil decided to quit the show. The two comedians had a public falling-out some years ago, following which they parted ways.

Now, in a recent interview Sunil Grover spoke about the possibility of a future collaboration with his former colleague. While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sunil was asked what he thinks of Kapil, and if they would want to work together again. Sunil said in Hindi, "There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will definitely work together."

Previously when Sunil made an exit from the show, Kapil in an interview said, "All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He's my senior. I've the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone."

"In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him," Kapil added.

Sunil won many hearts due to her stellar acting skills in Amazon Original Series Tandav. Fans were eagerly awaiting the actor's return on screen and undeniable the actor created magic with his stupendous performance.

