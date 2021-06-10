Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in her stylish lehenge-knee-high boots avatar, says 'life is a beautiful dance'

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following. She is an avid social media user and never fails to impress her fans with her looks and style. Undoubtedly, the actress manage to make heads turn with her stunning outfits and fashion statement. In her latest social media entry, one thing that will surely catch your attention -- her boots. The television star engages in random dance therapy in the series of photographs she dropped on Thursday.

Rubina sports an embellished pastel blouse with a zardozi lehenga which she paired with maroon velvet boots. Yes, you read it right, 'legenga and boots.' "Life is a beautiful dance," Rubina captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. She had posted a video recently informing her fans about things that helped recover faster from COVID.

Talking about her recovery, the Shakti actress said yoga helped her maintain a slow but steady recovery process. "Since yoga is a very slow and structured practice, I was able to keep up a routine throughout my Covid phase, and yoga really did wonders for me. It has primarily helped me with essential lung exercises, which helped me normalise my oxygen levels," Rubina said.

She added that on days that she was feeling low or out of focus, practising just a bit of yoga helped build a calm aura that kept her composed without panic throughout the last weeks.

"Yoga helped me achieve the balance between my mental and physical wellbeing in no better way than through this time, which I am so grateful for. Never did I imagine that a simple practice like Yoga would benefit me in so many ways throughout a tough period like Covid," Rubina added.

