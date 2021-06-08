Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori bhabhi flies back to Surat for second schedule

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori bhabhi back to Surat for second schedule

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of the sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" a while back, is now all set to resume shooting for its second schedule. The actress, who plays the lead role of Angoori bhabhi says she is traveling back to Surat to complete my second schedule of the show. Shubhangi added that she feels blessed to resume her shoots. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following, also revealed how several fans from Surat message her on social media, asking her to meet them once while she is in town.

"I'm traveling back to Surat to complete my second schedule of the show. I'm waiting for the time when we can resume shoots in Mumbai. Travelling for outdoor shoot is fun but time and again travelling and shooting turns to be little hectic," she tells IANS.

"Surat is very beautiful place. But we are taking extra precautions and following Covid guidelines. So, we are missing the chance to meet our fans. Many of them message me on social media asking to see them. I feel blessed. Whatever, I am today is all because of their love, " she says.

Shubhangi had recently recovered from COVID19. After testing negative for the virus, she was continuing to be in quarantined at home. "I tested negative. I got my reports today and I'm still at home, isolated for some time. I started my day by offering prayers to god and then made prasad to thank god. He helped me to recover and be virus-free," she said.

After a month, like several other shows, makers of "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" took a call and moved the unit to other states after shoots in Maharashtra had come to a grinding halt owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi shares 'Alice in Wonderland' pic from her topsy turvy world