Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel is highest paid actor on Rohit Shetty’s show. Here’s his fee per episode

TV actor Karan Patel has entertained his fans for years as Raman Bhalla in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, he is all set to showcase his adventurous side with Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show has been in the limelight for many days, courtesy its interesting lineup of contestants. While the reality show featured many known faces from the television world, Karan Patel was the highest paid on the show. It has a total of 14 contestants including celebrities Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal and Karan Patel

While it is still to see who will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, reports suggest that a special edition of the adventure-based show is going to take off wherein all the winners of the previous contestants will compete with each other to b the ultimate winner. According to the reports in Pinkvilla, Karan Patel is said to have been paid a whopping amount of Rs. 5-6 lacs per episode for this edition of the show.

The source was quoted by the portal saying, “The special edition will have at least ten episodes, and will be shot in Bulgaria. The contestants will fly down soon to be a part of the show. Karan, who is a part of the upcoming season has also been roped in for the show and will be receiving almost 6 lac per episode making it close to 60-70 lac for the edition.”

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will air on TV from February 22nd. This season has been tagged as ‘Darr Ki University’ and host Rohit Shetty has already unveiled many promos of the show. It has been shot in Bulgaria and reportedly, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal and Shivin Narang were among the top four contenders of the reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will also have special appearance of comedy queen Bharti Singh, who was a contestant in the last season.

