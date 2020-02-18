Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla hugs Shehnaaz, Bigg Boss fans can't wait for #Sidnaaz

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update: #Sidnaaz fans are in for a sweet surprise as Bigg Boss 13's 'sweethearts' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill are set to reunite in the upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show, which went on air on Monday, saw Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra selecting prospective grooms and brides for them respectively. While Shehnaaz chose Rising Star 2’s first runner-up Rohanpreet Singh and comedian Balraj Syal as her suitors in yesterday's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge episode, Sana is seen getting emotional and happy on seeing Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth is seen wearing a peach and gold outfit, a sherwani for the shoot. Shehnaaz Gill will be blindfolded and she will be asked to choose amongst four guys. Sidharth Shukla is also one amongst them. When she touches Sidharth's hand, she will say that this feels like Shukla's hand. Manish Paul will try to divert her mind but she will recognise him.

Later, we will see her identifying him. Shehnaaz Gill will give him a hug and start crying. Sidharth will laugh and console her. It seems she had actually started crying and shooting had to be halted for 10 mins when he had to cheer her up. Fans of #SidNaaz are damn happy on getting this update. Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest promo here:

Shehnaz and Paras as bride and groom will choose their suitors from a pool of 5 each and helping them in screening the top 5 matches would be their close friends and Bigg Boss co-contestants- Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

All 10 contestants will go through several rounds and their performance will decide their fate on the show and in Paras and Shehnaz’ life. While the final power of choosing their life partner will be in the hands of the two, the audience will also play an integral part in this journey. Along with this, the viewers will also get a chance to follow them through the process of a complete makeover.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page