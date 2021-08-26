Follow us on Image Source : INSTA KBC 13: Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela becomes first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's show | PROMO

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun banega Crorepati 13 has been leaving audiences hooked to their Television screens ever since its premiere on August 23. Not just with his hoting prowess but also the interesting contestants have made the quiz-reality show and interesting watch. It has been a few days since its inception and the first crorepati of the season has already been announced. Yes, that's true! Visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela has left everyone surprised with her knowledge and after answering the 15th question, won prize money of Rs 7 crore. A teacher by profession, Himani belongs to Agra and is seen beaming with joy in the latest promo shared by the makers.

In the video which has been shared, the 78-year-old actor is seen asking her the final question for Rs 7 crore. She gives answer with great confidence and tells the host, "Sir aap lock karde answer. Agar neeche gir gayi toh bhagwaan ki marzi.”

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV shared the promo with caption reading, "Khushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati ban gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KBC 30th-31st Aug, raat 9 baje,Sony par. @SrBachchan."

The makers in a statement said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s crorepati’s physical disability has not stopped her to live life to the fullest. Her zest and positivity even left host Amitabh Bachchan impressed. Even though contestants are not allowed to be in close proximity of Amitabh Bachchan, the host took utmost care of Himani, and was even seen helping her walk towards the hot seat holding her hand, and offering her a glass of water to make her comfortable."

Meanwhile, Himani during an interaction with Big B recited a beautiful poem and said, "Yoon toh zindagi sabhi kaat lete hai yahaan magar zindagi jiyo aise ki misaal ban jaaye."

The KBC 13 episode featuring Himani Bundela will air on August 30 and 31 on Sony TV.

