Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani reacts to cringe comment on her topless leaf photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, ever since her Bollywood debut through Fugly has been winning hearts of her fans. Not just her acting in films but also her pretty pictures woo audience every now and then. However, last year she was trolled for one of her pictures from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar photoshoot. In the same, she went topless and posed with a leaf hiding her body. On one hand where many complimented her and called her sizzling, there were others who bashed her and poured in cringeworthy comments on the same. The actress has finally reacted to the same when she appeared as a special guest on the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch.

Kiara, in the show, was asked about the comments and she took them with a pinch of salt and even laughed out at many of them. The host read out the comment loud and it read, "2020 mein bas yahi ek cheeze achi hui thi." Responding to the same, the actress said, "I will take that as a compliment." Not only this but there was another one that read, "Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati." As soon as she heard the same, Kiara immediately responded, "Eww."

ALSO READ: Shershaah: Kiara Advani gets emotional while watching the film, reveals how Dimple Cheema reacted

Further, talking about the concept, she shared, "Mujhe khud pata nahi hai yeh kaha se kaha gaya. It was Dabboo...He came up with this concept of leafy concept. It was very aesthetically shot."

Not only this but the MS Dhoni: An Untold Story actress even revealed how she started ignoring negative comments. She said, "I had gone for an event. I remember the photos that released on social media, and there were comments like that I’ve gotten plastic surgery. It was a moment that got to me really badly. The irony was, why am I feeling bad? I haven’t done anything bad. But I’ll never forget this, because I know what it did to me. That’s the day when I thought of shutting down comment section. But that’s the thing, you can’t let social media become you."

ALSO READ: 'Beyhadh' fame Jennifer Winget dating Tanuj Virwani? Code M actor finally spills beans!

Kiara is currently enjoying the success of her recent film 'Shershaah,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. In the film, she was seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra's love-interest Dimple Cheema. A video of her recently went viral in which she was seen crying while watching the climax scene of the film. See it here:

Apart from this, she has Anees Bazmee directorial 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu in the pipeline. Kiara will also be seen in the family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' featuring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla X3: Four contestants to enter Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show as wild cards?