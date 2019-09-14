Image Source : TWITTER KBC 11: Bihar's Sanoj Raj becomes 1st crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show

Contestant Sanoj Raj from Bihar couldn't get the right answer to the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore, but he is still thrilled about being the first crorepati on the 11th season of the most popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

An IAS aspirant, Sanoj is currently based in Delhi, preparing for his UPSC exams. His interests lie in policy-making and implementation. He wants to make policies regarding health and environment. When Sanoj faced the question that would win him one crore rupees, the 25-year-old, despite knowing the answer, used the last remaining lifeline.

When Big B asked why he chose the lifeline when he knew the answer, Sanoj said that since he wouldn't be able to use the lifeline for the Rs 7-crore question, he thought he might as well use it rather than let it go waste. Which Chief Justice of India has the father of a state Chief Minister? By answering this question, Sanoj won 1 crore rupees in his name. The correct answer to this question is Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It's a landmark moment in my life and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones. I believe hard work, passion and dedication towards your goals will make process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable," Sanoj said.

"At present my joy is short-lived as I am focusing on my UPSC exams which as scheduled starting next week," he added.

Sanoj Raj got stuck on the last, Rs 7 cr question and decided to quit the game with Rs 1 cr.

