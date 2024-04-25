'Tears in my eyes': PM Modi reacts as uneducated woman voter searches his photo on EVM in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply moved upon learning the story of an uneducated female voter in Rajasthan who searched for his photo on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The PM said that his emotions welled up and that tears came to his eyes upon seeing such affection for him. The Prime Minister responded to a post by the Rajasthan BJP spokesperson on social media platform X, which highlighted the incident where a woman in a polling booth was seen searching for PM Modi’s image on the EVM.

PM Modi's reaction

It was only after she was informed that PM Modi was not contesting from that seat, but another BJP candidate was representing the party, that she cast her vote. "Seeing this love of mothers and sisters, I have tears in my eyes and I also have a resolve to pay off this debt. But Laxmikant ji, it is the responsibility of us workers to pay attention to these details. Make people aware by going door to door," PM Modi replied to a post shared by Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj.

13 seats to go for polls in 2nd phase in Rajasthan

After a high-voltage electioneering in Rajasthan polling on 13 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats will be held on Friday, April 26. Among the 152 candidates in the fray in this phase are two Union ministers, the BJP state president and a former Assembly Speaker. The sons of two former chief ministers are also contesting in this phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Polling will be held on Friday at 28,758 booths from 7 am to 6 pm. Around 2.80 crore voters are eligible to vote in the second phase. This is the final phase of elections for Rajasthan where polling on 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19.

Hot seats in Rajasthan

More than 1.72 lakh personnel have been deployed on election duty to ensure free and fair polls while 82,487 security personnel including policemen, home guards, forest guards, and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary jawans. Barmer-Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Banswara and Kota-Bundi are the hot seats in this phase. The other constituencies going to polls are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. After a low voter turnout during the first phase of elections on April 19 at 58.28 per cent, leaders focused on urging people to vote in the second phase.

