Amitabh Bachchan starrer AB Aani CD first poster out, actor plays himself in debut Marathi film

Even though Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 70s, the actor is busier than any top actor in the country. Along with shooting day and night for Bollywood movies, the megastar is also hosting quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 on TV. There is no denying that fans love to watch Big B on the silver screen. Now the actor that another treat for his fans as he is all set to star in a Marathi film as well. On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming Marathi film AB Aani CD released the first poster on the internet that featured Amitabh Bachchan along with veteran actor Vikram Gokhale.

Amitabh Bachchan will make his debut in Marathi cinema with the film AB Aani CD. The actor will be seen playing himself in the film. In the poster which has surfaced the internet, actor Vikram Gokhale can be seen dressed as Big B from his popular song Sara Zamana in the 1981 film Yaarana. He will be seen as Chandrakant Deshpande and will be playing the megastar’s school friend in the film. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in the background looking absolutely handsome as himself. Check out the poster here-

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Amitabh Bachchan agreed to do a cameo in the film AB Aani CD because of film’s producer Deepak Sawant, who was Big B’s hairstylist in 1994. The film revolves around the character Chandrakant Deshpande and how his life takes a 360 degree turn when people get to know that he is superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s friend. Talking about the film film earlier, producer Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar told in an interview, “They both start their journey together. Bachchan sir and Ghokale sir are school friends and they meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party. AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale’s character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande.”

The makers of the film AB Aani CD reportedly presented the first poster to the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and took his blessings. Present there were producer Akshay Bardapurkar, director Milind Lele, Golden Ratio’s Kunal Verma and actress Sayali Sanjeev.

