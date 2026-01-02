Germany: 25-year-old Indian student dies after jumping from fire-stricken apartment to save life To save his life after getting trapped from flames and smoke, Reddy jumped from the top of his residence, sustaining severe injuries on his head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Berlin:

A 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana was killed after he jumped from a fire-stricken building in Berlin, Germany, during New Year celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Thokala Hruthik Reddy, who was pursing MS at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences.

According to media reports, the incident had happened on Wednesday night after a fire broke out at his residence during New Year celebrations. To save his life after getting trapped from flames and smoke, Reddy jumped from the top of his residence, sustaining severe injuries on his head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reddy, hailing from Malkapur village in the Jangaon district, had completed his BTech from a private college in the Hanamkonda district of Telangana. In June 2023, he moved to Germany's Magdeburg for his MS degree.

Family in contact with MEA

The incident has left his family grieving. As per reports, Reddy had postponed his return to India during Dasara and instead, he was planning to come for Sankranti during the second week of January. They have now contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring his mortal remains back to India.

Meanwhile, the German authorities are conducting a probe to find what caused the fire.

Death of Telangana student in US fire

The incident comes a month after another student from Telangana, identified as Sahaja Reddy Udumala, was killed in a fire at her house in the United States (US). Udumala, who was from Telangana's Jangaon district, used to live in Albany, New York, where she had gone for her higher studies.

The incident had happened on December 4, when the fire broke out at Udumala's residence while she was asleep, which resulted in her death. According to police, the 24-year-old had suffered severe burn injuries on 90 per cent of her body.

ALSO READ - 24-year-old Indian student killed in house fire in New York; family in shock