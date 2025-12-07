24-year-old Indian student killed in house fire in New York; family in shock Reddy's death has left her family in shock. Her cousin, Rathna Gopu, said Reddy sustained severe burn injuries that affected nearly 90 per cent of her body.

New York:

A 24-year-old Indian student lost her life after a fire broke out at her residence in New York, the United States (US), earlier this week, informed the Indian Consulate on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Sahaja Reddy Udumala from Telangana's Jangaon district.

On Thursday (December 4), a massive fire broke out at a neighbouring building near her residence in New York's Albany, as per the preliminary information. The fire spread to her residence, while Reddy was fast asleep, leading to her death.

"Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire," the police said.

The Indian Consulate said it is now in touch with her family and providing them all the assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ms. Sahaja Reddy Udumala, an Indian national, who lost her life in a house fire incident in Albany," it posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with late Ms. Sahaja’s family and is extending all possible assistance."

Family in shock, launches fundraiser campaign

Reddy's death has left her family in shock. Her cousin, Rathna Gopu, said Reddy sustained severe burn injuries that affected nearly 90 per cent of her body. He has also started a fundraiser campaign to help cover funeral and memorial expenses and facilitate the repatriation arrangements.

"Sahaja was just 24 years old, a bright and hardworking student pursuing her Master’s degree in Albany, NY, with a future full of dreams, hope, and promise,” Gopu said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning,” Gopu added.

