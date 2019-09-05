Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's residence Pratiksha gets waterlogged, Bollywood celebs share their Mumbai rains stories

Mumbai city has come to standstill due to the havoc created by heavy rainfall. Disrupting the routine of people, Mumbai rains like every year, are on their full toll these days. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence Pratiskha has suffers waterlogging due as it is raining 'Cats and Dogs' in Mumbai. Many other Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Bipasha Basu and more have been sharing their 'Mumbai Rain' stories.

Big B's house Pratiksha is seen flooded with ankle-deep water. While Mumbai residents are facing trouble at this hour, Bollywood celebs are struggling to reach their shoot locations.

Sara Ali Khan finds it difficult to reach shoot locations due to Mumbai Rain.

Kunal Kemmu drives in heavy Mumbai Rainfall.

In fact, many Bollywood celebrities are requesting their fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

Bipasha Basu shares her Mumbai Rains story

Mumbai is currently on 'Orange Alert' due to heavy rainfalls. Mumbai locals, buses and other transportation facilities are in a total mess right now.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page