Ever heard of Amitabh Bachchan waterfall in Sikkim? Even Big B is astonished

There is Amitabh Bachchan waterfall in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors we have. The iconic actor has won applause across the globe and has a massive fan base across various age groups. Big B has not just spread his charisma on the big screen, but he is equally charming on small screen as well. His popularity knows no bound but there is something which even Amitabh Bachchan wasn't aware till now.

There is a waterfall in Sikkim named after the actor. Yes, you read that right! A waterfall whose real name is Bhim Nala Falls or Bhema Falls lies on the road connecting Chungthang to Yumthang Valley in Lachung, North Sikkim. Now, you must be wondering why is it called Amitabh Bachchan waterfall. Well, because of the height.

Big was left shocked when a fan tweeted the image saying, "Can't come to Sikkim, and not go visit a place named after The man." The megastar replied, ''that's not true is it...the Falls name." The follower replied back saying, ''Absolutely true Sir, I'm still in Sikkim and can vouch for it''.

That's not true is it .. the Falls name https://t.co/CUaAHWtMIu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2019

Absolutely true Sir, I'm still in Sikkim and can vouch for it. 😊🙏 — Rajib Mitra (@RajibMittra) August 30, 2019

Several Twitterati confirmed the news for Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the tweets below:

Its true.. i was there this summer.. they says u visited this place hence named after u — Dharmendra (@dk_pandit) August 30, 2019

Yes sir ...there is a " bachchan falls " there. We also visited there in January 2019. Its named after you sir — Utkarsh Deshmukh (@drutkarsh_rd) August 30, 2019

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. He will also be seen in magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Jhund directed by Sairat fame Nagaraj Manjule. Jhund which is based on Vijay Barse, founder of NGO Slum Soccer also has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.