Delhi govt vs AAP over stray dogs order claim, FIR lodged after Saurabh Bharadwaj's X post An FIR has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell following a complaint from the Directorate of Education over the circulation of allegedly false and misleading information on social media.

New Delhi:

A controversy has erupted after the police registered an FIR over the alleged circulation and amplification of false and misleading information on social media regarding a Delhi government order, following a complaint by the Directorate of Education of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The issue arose after Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a copy of an official order on December 30 at 10:51 am on X account, claiming that the Delhi government had instructed government school teachers to carry out a count of stray dogs. The Delhi government rejected the claim, termed it fake news, and said the order had been misrepresented to create confusion, weaken teachers’ morale, and undermine trust in the education system.

According to officials, the Delhi Police Special Cell registered the FIR based on a formal complaint filed by the Directorate of Education. The police said the content in question was allegedly circulated with the intention of spreading misinformation and misleading the public. The Special Cell has initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for creating and amplifying the misleading material on social media platforms.

Delhi government minister Ashish Sood issued a clarification soon after the controversy erupted.

He said the government order did not direct teachers to count stray dogs. Instead, the order instructed in charges of all government schools and sports complexes to ensure that no stray dogs enter school or sports complex premises, citing safety and security concerns for students and the public. The minister said the order was being deliberately distorted to give it a false narrative.

The matter escalated after the education department approached the Delhi Police, following which a complaint was lodged and an FIR registered. Officials said the complaint highlighted how the alleged misinformation could create unnecessary panic, mislead parents and teachers, and damage the credibility of the education system.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a strong stand on the issue, saying strict action was being taken against what she described as fake news spread by the Aam Aadmi Party. She said the education department had filed a formal complaint at the Civil Lines police station, leading to police action.

In a statement, the chief minister said the incident was a serious and well-planned attempt to demoralise dedicated teachers and deliberately create mistrust in Delhi’s education system. She said such deception against Delhi would not be tolerated and that the government had zero tolerance towards politics based on falsehoods.

Gupta added that everyone responsible for spreading the alleged misinformation would be held fully accountable under the law, as the investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell continues.

