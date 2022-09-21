Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on spending time with granddaughter Aaradhya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hostimg quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati's seasson 14. Bollywood's supertstar had a very busy year when it comes to his professional commitments. Apart from the television show, he also has and impressive lineup of films to look forward to. In the latest episode, he was questioned by a 20-year old contestant and content writer Vaishnavi Kumari on how he gets time to spend with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He replied: "I cannot spend much time with her. I go out for work at 7-7:30 a.m. and she goes to school at 8-8:30 a.m. She comes back home at 3 or 4 p.m. and then she has homework, among other things to do as told to her by her mother. And I return home at around 10-11 p.m. and by that time she is off to sleep. So, I hardly have time to meet her."

During a conversation with Dehradun-based Vaishnavi, he talked in detail about his bond with his granddaughter. He make sure to take out time for her on Sunday and he mentioned that: "When she is free on Sunday, I play with her for some time."

And he also added that when she gets angry, he gives her chocolate and hair bands. She loves pink colour and so he gives her pink hairbands.

The contestant also added to the conversation and told the host that she is planning to prepare for IAS and with her winning amount support her family. Vaishnavi Kumari will be taking the hotseat on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'. The quiz-based reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the film's front, Amitabh Bachchan could be currently seen in Karan Johar's sci-fi action thriller film 'Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and south actor Nagarjuna, which is getting positive responses from the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films

Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022, and in 'GoodBye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which is slated to release on October 7, 2022.

