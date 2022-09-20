Shweta Tiwari breaks silence on mother's guilt syndrome, reveals why her house is called 'Sita Ka Ghar'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari has kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. Even after two failed marriages, once with Raja Chaudhary and then with Abhinav Kohli, Shweta has proved to be a doting mother to her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. Recently the actress opened up about her personal life and the challenges she felt after broken marriages. Shweta first got married at the age of 18 to Raja Chaudhary and the couple separated when their daughter Palak was just twelve years old. Recalling those days Shweta talked about the mother's guilt syndrome. She shared that she could not give the required attention to her daughter.

Talking to ETimes, Shweta said, "I have always felt the mother’s guilt. Especially when my daughter was growing up. During those days I didn’t have that much understanding of how to take care of my daughter. I was not in a very great position to demand from the production houses, the perks, I also didn’t have time. Whatever time I would get it would get wasted because of my messed up situation in my personal life. I have given very less time to Palak, but I sometimes feel relieved that I was able to spend some quality time with her."

The actress also revealed that people call her house 'Sita Ka Ghar' as every woman from her mother, daughter and maids have been through a difficult phase in their life. “Not many people know this but my real house is known as ‘Sita ka ghar’ by people who live close by or our neighbours. They call it ‘Sita ka ghar’ because we only have a majority of women in our house. My mother, my daughter, my maids and each one of us have faced some kind of disturbance in our life. Whether it is related to husband, family, daughters, there’s something going on and our house is full of ladies. I have my father who’s very old and my son," she said.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. They were separated in 2007. The actress later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but that marriage also ended in 2019 on a bitter note. She has a six-year-old son with Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari will be seen in a show titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite Manav Gohil. She is excited to reunite with Manav after so many years. She told IANS, "I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other."

