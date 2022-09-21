Ameesha Patel shares mushy video with Pakisani actor Imran Abbas, netizens ask 'are they dating?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMEESHA PATEL Ameesha Patel with Imran Abbas

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel of her blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. She has reunited with actor Sunny Deol for the movie. The two will be reprising their roles in the film. Recently, the actress took a trip to Bahrain and ever since she has been sharing videos and pictures on her Instagram which are being loved by her fans. Meanwhile, her recent post with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has garnered massive attention and led to speculations of the duo dating. For the unversed, Ameesha shared a mushy video with Imraan in which she could be seen recreating her romantic song Dil Mein Dard Sa from the film Kranti. Sharing it on her Instagram, she wrote, "Having fun in BAHRAIN last week with my superstar friend @imranabbas.official … originally a song from my KRANTI w/ @iambobbydeol .. happens to be 1 of @imranabbas.official fav songs and mine .. filmyyyyyyness."

For the unversed, Imran has worked in Bollywood opposite Bipasha Basu in the film, Creature 3D. He also reacted to Ameesha's post and commented, "It was so much fun recording this video on certainly one of my most favourite songs shot on you. Looking forward to seeing you soon again."

Netizens reactions

Ameesha's post sparked her dating rumours with Abbas and fans were quick to react. A user said, "What a lovely chemistry..." Another said, "Imraan abbas is damn handsome." A user also asked, "Are you both dating?" Several others also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is currently gearing up for the release of Gadar 2. Anil Sharma is directing the sequel under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2023 release.

