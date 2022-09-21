Soundarya Rajinikanth shares FIRST pic of her newborn with dad Rajinikanth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOUNDARYA Veer is Soundarya’s first child from her second marriage to Vishagan

Soundarya Rajinikanth, elder daughter of the veteran star Rajinikanth recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. On Wednesday, the Indian graphic designer, film producer and director shared an unseen picture ft. her newborn and father Rajinikanth on Twitter. The picture is from Soundarya's latest birthday celebrations. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To every person who took time to wish me on my birthday yesterday. THANK YOU SO SO SO MUCH.. . gods have blessed me with the best gift this year, my Veer papa. And having this amazing gods child behind me always life is a true blessing!!!"

Netizens reactions

Twitterati poured love for the baby boy and Soundarya in the comments section. One of them wrote, "This is so cool." Another shared, "You are so adorable."

Soundarya shared a piece of happy news with her fans, followers and colleagues via an Instagram post. She wrote on Instagram, "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings … Vishagan , Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed #BabyBoy a huge thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar , Dr.Srividya Seshadri , @SeshadriSuresh3." The first photo is of a mother holding the hand of the newborn, whereas the second one has Soundarya with husband Vishagan and her elder son Ved. The subsequent pictures are of Ved with his mother and Vishagan. Take a look:

Veer is Soundarya’s first child from her second marriage to Vishagan. The couple got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony. Ved is her firstborn from her first wedding to businessman Ashwin Ramkumar.

Soundarya got married to Ashwin in 2010 and the couple welcomed a son born on 6 May 2015. Six years into the marriage In September 2016, Soundarya shared that she and her husband Ashwin filed for divorce by mutual consent. In July 2017, the couple was officially divorced.

On the work front, Soundarya began her career by working as an assistant director. She has also assisted in the graphic designing for films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. Her directorial debut was with her father's film Kochadaiiyaan. Apart from this, she is also the founder of Ocher Picture Productions.

