Kashmera Shah takes a dig at BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik, rejects her 'fake love'

Image Source : TWITTER/@_ITSSAMIA_ Kashmera Shah takes a dig at BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik

With the reality show Bigg Boss 15 keeping the audience engaged, celebrities can also be seen taking to social media to share their opinions about the contestants and their fights in the show. On Sunday, Kashmera Shah, who has been seen in BB twice before, took to Twitter to take a dig at BB14 winner Rubina Dilaik and insinuated that she was boring in the show. She said that the contestants in Bigg Boss 15 are fun, unlike those in Bigg Boss 14.

Kashmera Shah tweeted, "Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15."

Reacting to her tweet, Rubina Dilaik said, "Sending you love and strength." BB14's Jaan Kumar Sanu also reacted to Kashmera Shah's comment and said, "Send her prayers too Rubina!!."

Kashmera Shah did not stop here. She felt that Rubina is fake and tweeted, "Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u."

Not just Rubina Dilaik, Kashmera also slammed Nikki Tamboli for disrespecting Jay Bhanushali who has been working in TV industry for so long. She tweeted, "I am shocked that people that are called on the weekend ka vaar ka panel can actually be disrespectful. How can someone ask who is Jay? Shameful. This goes to show the level of illiteracy. Good defence mere Karan Arjun."

This weekend, actor Sahil Shroff got eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. When asked what could be the possible reason for his eviction in one week. He adds: "There should be two weeks given and moreover 12 contestants were television personalities and they have a huge fan following. I have a different kind of following. Still, I performed all my tasks but though Bigg Boss looks easier from outside it is not that easy from inside. One has to go through a tough battle."