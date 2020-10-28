Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Karan Patel calls Rahul Vaidya Bigg Boss 14's 'big trash' after his fight with Jasmin Bhasin

Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin's ugly fight during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14 has grabbed many eyeballs. The two got into a heated altercation in yesterday's episode. During the task, Rahul tried to snatch Jasmin's bag as he and other red zone contestants did not want her to be BB 14's caption.

According to the task, the green zone contestants had to secure their bags from the members of the red zone, who try to take them away. After getting Naina Singh out in the first round. Rahul planned to target Jasmin and went to her. He tried to take her bag away, but she firmly held it on.

While, the singer was performing the task, he asked Jasmin to leave the bag, as she may get hurt if he uses force. Later, Rahul aggressively pulled the bag away from her which left Jasmin furious.

Responding to Rahul's actions, Jasmin lashed out at him for physically intimidating girls, and also threw water at him.

Reacting to the aforementioned incident, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Karan Patel has taken to his social media handle and vented out his anger at Rahul, calling him Bigg Boss 14's big trash. Tagging him, Karan wrote "Rahul Vaidya is hands down, Bigg Boss 14's Big Trash."

Expressing his views in three Instagram stories, Karan called Rahul 'disgusting.' He posted "One word to describe Rahul Vaidya DISGUSTING."

He also challenged Rahul to fight with boys if he feels he is tough enough. Karan wrote, 'Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi." Further, dropping hearts he wrote "Jasmin Bhasin you rock!"

Meanwhile, former contestant Kamya Punjabi also expressed her views on Rahul and Jasmin's fight. While she thought the singer was right in the task by taking away the bag but he messed it up with his comments. Kamya Tweeted "#RahulVaidya ne bag liya, sahi kiya.. he was doing the task which is not at all wrong but "Actor hai Actor hai" bole ke kise ke profession ko beech mein laana was so not cool #BB14."

#RahulVaidya ne bag liya, sahi kiya.. he was doing the task which is not at all wrong but "Actor hai Actor hai" bole ke kise ke profession ko beech mein laana was so not cool #BB14 @ColorsTV #JasminBhasin — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

