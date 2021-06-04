Karan Mehra, Himanshi Parashar's chat goes viral after wife Nisha Rawal accused him of having affair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI PARASHAR, KARAN MEHRA Karan Mehra with Himanshi Parashar and Nisha Rawal

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame actor Karan Mehra has been in news for a while now. He has been accused by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Mehra was granted bail earlier this week after his arrest the night before following a complaint by Nisha over a domestic fight. Now, after the allegations, the actor's chat with his 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan' co-star Himanshi Parashar is raising eyebrows.

It is an old Instagram banter that has caught everybody attention. Sharing the video which is apparently a scene from the show, Himanshi wrote, "Karan says that i'm a down to earth person @realkaranmehra i knw it's lame. #bts @maavanthandianchaavan @zeepunjabi_off." In response to this, Karan wrote, "I had said "Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao" Cute moment and fun shooting with you." In response, Himanshi wrote, " apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHI PARASHAR Himanshi Parashar and Karan Mehra

Karan had reacted to the allegations saying he is being framed by Nisha. He added that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her. Denying Nisha's accusations, Karan told ANI that Nisha has been lying and he has never tried to harm her in any way. He called the domestic violence incident, 'a big lie'.

Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The couple has a son named Kavish. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. Speaking more about his relationship with Nisha, Karan revealed that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways.

Karan rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in the Star Plus soap opera 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', one of the most longest-running Indian TV serials. It also starred actor Hina Khan in the lead.