Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NITITAYLOR 'Ishqbaaaz' actress Niti Taylor gets fully vaccinated, bashes everyone who trolled her for 'overacting'

Television actress Niti Taylor, known for her performance in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, etc recently got her second dose of COVID vaccine. She took to Instagram and shared a video which was probably recorded by her husband Pariskshit Bawa. In the caption, she wrote about how proud she is after completing her vaccination. Not only this, she even recalled the time of her first jab when she was brutally trolled on social media by users who said that she was 'overacting.' She gave an answer to the trollers and wrote about how she is scared of needles and how vaccination is still a huge deal for her. Niti even asked people to spread positivity and don’t increase the negativity in the world.

Captioning her Instagram video, Niti wrote on Friday, "The last time I got my vaccination, I was scared and worried! Some of you made fun of me and said I was over acting. I am genuinely petrified of needles - getting vaccinated was a huge deal for me! I still am petrified - but that doesn't mean I won't be a responsible citizen. Got my second dose of Covishield today, after 84 days."

She concluded her post by writing, "To all those who enjoyed making fun of me, I'll just pray for you to be positive and not amplify the negativity in the world."

Alongside her first post which was shared in May, Niti had written, "It took me 3 days of constant wait and search for a booking to get my first vaccination. I urge you all to put in the effort and time! Today I got Jabbed. I am petrified of injections, let alone this one. I have overcome my fear and taken the first dose of Covishield. Guys, don't worry we are in this together let's all get vaccinated at the earliest."

See it here:

On the personal front, Niti and Parikshit got married amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on August 13, 2020, but announced the same months later.

Speaking about work, Niti has also been a part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India.