Is Sumona Chakravarti exiting The Kapil Sharma Show? Actress says 'Let me firmly confirm...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI Sumona Chakravarti

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in headlines lately for many reasons. After it was reported that the show is going off air, rumours are rife that Sumona Chakravarti is quitting TKSS. The actress, who has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since it first aired on television, finally broke her silence on the reports of her exiting it. For the unversed, Sumona has played a variety of characters including Manju Sharma and Sarla Gulati. In the recent season, she is essaying the role of Sarla, a girl deeply in love with her neighbour Kapil.

In a recent interview, Sumona clarified that she is not quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and there are no plans of leaving in the future too. "Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either," the actress told India.com. ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air? Here's what we know

The rumours of Sumona Chakravarti exiting TKSS arose as the actress is all set to host a Bengali travel show, Shonar Bangla. Opening up on her show, the actress revealed that it is a short one-month commitment that facilitates her passions for travelling and being a proud Bengali. Also, she added that the show has given her a chance to explore the folklore and history of Bengal, which is something she hasn't had the chance to experience earlier.

Shonar Bengal, hosted by Sumona Chakravarti, is a travel-based show, exploring the length and breadth of the state of West Bengal. Reportedly, it will be a 10-episodic series. Kapil Sharma's EPIC reply to troll who said he is 'buttering' Bhagwant Mann for RS seat can't be missed

On the related note, The Kapil Sharma Show is set to go off air. Reportedly, the makers are pulling the plug on the comedy show, temporarily. And the reason behind this is the host itself. Kapil's unavailability to shoot episodes due to his upcoming USA tour has forced him to take a break from the comedy show.