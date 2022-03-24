The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show

Highlights The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly going off-air soon

The reason is Kapil Sharma himself

Sad news for all the Kapil Sharma fans! The Kapil Sharma Show is set to go off air. Reportedly, the makers are pulling the plug on the comedy show, temporarily. And the reason behind the show going on a break is the host itself. Yes! Kapil's unavailability to shoot episodes due to his upcoming USA tour has forced him to take a break from the comedy show.

According to Indian Express, "Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break."

Earlier also, The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan. Announcing the paternity break, the host-actor had then said he needs to 'be there at home with his wife to welcome their second baby'. For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have been married for over three years now.

Meanwhile, it is one of the most popular comedy shows in recent times. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, it has been going on for quite a long time now. ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath's savage reply to comedian asking what made her marry him

Apart from this, Kapil Sharma recently entertained the audience with his Netflix's stand-up special, 'I am Not Done Yet.' Released on January 28, the show reveals him in a never before seen avatar as he gets candid about his life's journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way. The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios.

Also, Kapil has starred in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', among others. Kapil Sharma's hilarious anecdotes from struggling days are all about BSF, army and then...