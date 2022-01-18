Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath's savage reply to comedian asking what made her marry him

Kapil married Ginni in 2018. The two have a daughter and a son named Anayra and Trishaan

Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain the audience with his Netflix's stand-up special, 'I am Not Done Yet.' In the comedy show, he opened up about his love story with Ginni Chatrath and how he landed himself in trouble after getting drunk. In a new promo of the show, Kapil thanked a brand of alcohol for giving him the courage to propose to Ginni over the phone. Narrating his love story from theatre days, the comedian revealed that Ginni was his 'favourite among all the actresses' in their troupe.

Kapil revealed he gave Ginni several responsibilities and she used to report to him daily. "I used to assign a lot of work to her. She used to call me and report what happened and how much they had rehearsed today," he said. Further, the comedianp-actor said that one day she called him. "I had Officer’s Choice. I lifted the call and asked her, ‘Do you love me?" Taken aback by the question, Ginni replied "What?

He said, Ginni was wondering how did I summon up the courage to ask that. "Yeh aadmi mein himmat kaise aa gayi."

"I am thankful that I didn’t have toddy else the question would have been something else," Kapil joked, revealing that the question would have been "Ginni, does your father need a driver?"

Then Kapil asked Ginni, who was sitting in the audience, "You are from a good and well-educated family. What made you love a scooter owner?" In a savage response, she said, "Maine socha paise wale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai. Iss gareeb ka bhala hi kardun (I thought that everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy)." The response left the audience in splits and Kapil loss of words. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have been married for over three years now and have two kids together.

The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28. Meanwhile, Kapil is also been working on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Apart from his famous comedy show, Kapil has also starred in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', among others.