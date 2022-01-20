Follow us on Image Source : KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma's hilarious anecdotes from struggling days are all about BSF, army and then...

Highlights Kapil Sharma is making his digital debut with comedy special 'Is Not Done Yet'

Kapil Sharma talks about his struggling days on the show

Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain the audience with his Netflix's stand-up special, 'I am Not Done Yet.' Releasing on January 28, the show reveals Kapil in a never before seen avatar as he gets candid about his life’s journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way. Talking about his love for Mumbai how he carved a niche for himself in this field, the comedian, in a candid conversation, narrated hilarious anecdotes from his initial struggling days in the industry.

Kapil Sharma said "I had no plan as such. People will laugh if I tell them how I started. Maine pehle BSF ke liye try ki, fir army mein gaya, my father and uncles were part of the police force. But Papa kaafi musicians ko jante the and ended up introducing me to them. He wanted me to do something big or maybe creative in life. I remember the first time I came to Mumbai with my friends."

"We would roam around Juhu Beach looking out for directors as if they had nothing better to do in life. From then to now - things have changed so much. That’s Mumbai, that’s what it does. It gives scooter walas like me an opportunity to stand on a stage and entertain people. Mujhe yaad hai mai bilkul naya tha Mumbai mein and was unaware of what was coming my way, making my way through the bustling streets of Mumbai, only dreaming of being where I am now," he added. The Netflix's stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios.

Known widely as India’s comedy king, Kapil Sharma has proven to be an entertainer who brings bouts of laughter into everyone’s homes. Meanwhile, Kapil is also been working on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Apart from his famous comedy show, Kapil has also starred in movies such as 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and 'Firangi', among others.