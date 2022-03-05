International Women's Day 2022: Anupamaa to Angoori, TV characters whose popularity cuts across ages

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY The popularity of TV actresses in these shows is only growing by the day

March 8 has been earmarked to celebrate women's achievements in all fields. In the TV entertainment world, daily soaps have reflected on women's issues and their target audience, traditionally, was also the housewives. Now, when TV is at its most experimental stage and has moved on from the cringy 'kitchen politics', the audience base has also widened. Many popular characters on the small screens have a fanbase that cuts across ages. As characters come into their own and show their bolder sides, the acceptance has become huge. Of course, comedy has its distinct flavour, but drama shows, that were once frowned upon, are also giving us memorable characters. We take a look.

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, now depicts mature romance and relationships through its characters. It started with the track of women empowerment and family relations, but now, Anupamaa has come to terms with her gentler side. During its various phases, the character has been accepted by the audience. Watching Anupamaa deliver eye-opening monologues, which make up a good portion of the show's daily runtime, and her realistic stance on issues has struck a chord with all sorts of audiences.

Munmun Dutta as Babita ji

The character of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the iconic show's most loved characters. Her memes are viral on social media which is a testament to her huge popularity. Whenever Babita ji is missing from the show's tracks, her absence is like a thorn in people's eyes. No one can pull off the role better than Munmun as her slightly flirtatious and funny avatar continues to wow fans.

Shubhangi Atre as Angoori

In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Angoori's child-like innocence has added a distinct flavour to the show. Shubhangi Atre's comic timing, the character's funny turns and the punch line 'Sahi Pakde Hain' are loved by the fans. The actress has cemented her place in the minds and hearts of people by playing this one-in-a-lifetime character to the correct measure of empathy and fun.

Bharti Singh as various characters

'Laughter Queen' has tickled the funny bones of the audiences over the years. Starting with Laughter Challenge and Comedy Cirkus to The Kapil Sharma Show, her fiery tongue and sharp humour is a treat to watch. In hosting erstwhile 'dramatic' reality TV shows, Bharti has changed them for the better with her style and humour. Now, every other reality show host is aiming to be her, which is proof of the popularity of her brand of humour.

Sriti Jha as Pragya

Sriti's character Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya started out as a simple character. Now, she has turned into a business tycoon, and the makeover in her life on the Zee TV show has been overwhelmingly appreciated by the fans. The show's success of around eight years can be credited to Sriti.