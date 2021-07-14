Indian-origin Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia Season 13, takes home Rs1.8 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASTERCHEFAU Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia Season 13, takes home Rs1.8 cr

MasterChef has been one of the most popular cooking competitions in the world. Last night, MasterChef Australia Season 13 came to an end with Indian-origin Justin Narayan winning the show. He made everyone proud with his win as his parents also joined him in the celebrations'. Justin clinched the trophy after defeating other two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell. After the win, he even took to his Instagram account and thanked everyone for supporting him.

"Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you," he wrote, adding a string of pictures from the finale episode.

In terms of reward, Justin reportedly took home a prize money of USD 250,000 ( Rs1.86 crore approximately) along with the MasterChef trophy. The news of Justin's win was also announced on the official Instagram page of 'MasterChef Australia'. They shared a video of Justin's reaction on winning the show. "We think it's safe to say @justinnarayan's mind is blown right now," the post read. Justin described the win as a 'surreal feeling'. "Huge thanks to the judges and other contestants. It was the best experience of my life," he said in the clip.

The latest season also featured another Indian contestant Depinder Chhibber. Indian food has found a hot spot in international cooking shows such as "MasterChef". Depinder had also earned praise from judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong after she presented her dishes such as kadai paneer, cholle, tandoori chicken, naan, lassi and chicken biryani.

"I think Indian dishes have always been super prevalent on MasterChef but I think this year you've got two superstars like Depinder and (Bangladesh origin) Kishwar, who time after time are smashing challenges and they're bringing complex Indian dishes and Indian curries that are just perfect," Allen said.