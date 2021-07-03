Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep impresses Poonam Sinha as she joins Shatrughan Sinha for special episode

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam Sinha on Indian Idol 12

“You are my favorite” says Poonam Sinha to Pawandeep Rajan on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

An enjoyable musical evening awaits this weekend, as viewers will see the popular Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha grace the state of Indian Idol season 12 along with his wife Poonam Sinha for the 'Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha Special' episode. All the contestants put forward a wonderful performance, but it was Pawandeep Rajan who caught the attention of Poonam Sinha.

After his performance on the song 'Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara' and 'Koi Hota Jisko Apna',’ Poonam Sinha who could not contain her excitement praised Pawandeep by saying, "I have to confess that you are my favorite."

Talking about the appreciation received from Poonam ji Pawandeep Rajan said, "A lot of eminent singers and notable celebrities grace the show every week. And that counts as some of the best moments for me. Today I feel blessed to meet the Legend Shatrughan Sir and Poonam ma'am through this show. The compliments have encouraged me a lot and I promise to work hard and give in my best.”

Apart from this, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha will be seen recalling the moment when he dozed off during the script narration of Subhash Ghai's "Kalicharan". The film released in 1976, and turned out to be a breakthrough role for Sinha as well as his co-star Reena Roy.

Related: Shatrughan Sinha recalls dozing off during narration of his hit film 'Kalicharan'

Show host Aditya Narayan will add to the entertainment quotient by narrating other interesting anecdotes from Sinha's life. Apart from this, the special episode will be judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Indian Idol Season 12, premiers on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.