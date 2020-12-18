Gauahar Khan’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon reacts to attending her and Zaid Darbar's wedding: If she invites me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Gauahar Khan’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon reacts to attending her and Zaid Darbar's wedding

Actress Gauahar Khan, who was the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7, fell in love with her co-housemate Kushal Tandon while locked in the house. The duo dated each other even after coming out of the house for a long time and even featured in a couple of music videos together. Fans loved their chemistry and bond on the screen. However, they eventually parted ways. Now that Gauahar is all set to tie the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar, Kushal spilled the beans about his plans on attending her wedding.

During an interview with ETimes, TV actor Kushal Tandon was asked if he was in touch with his ex-girlfriend Gauahar Khan and he said, "Yes, I am in touch with her and I am happy that she is getting married. God bless her." If he will be attending their wedding? He said, "If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But, I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not."

Last month, Gauahar and Zaid took to their Instagram to share a lovely post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a few pictures in which the duo can be seen in colorful traditional outfits. They looked much in love and a match made in heaven. She also shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

'Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."

Talking about Gauahar Khan, she was seen as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss 14. Next, she will be seen in the Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is a dancer and choreographer.

