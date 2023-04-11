Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEESHANKHAN Former Bigg Boss contestant Zeeshan Khan’s befitting reply to troll calling him ‘terrorist’

Zeeshan Khan former Bigg Boss contestant and reality star responded to an Instagram user who called him a "terrorist." On Monday, the actor uploaded a casual snapshot of himself that appeared to have been taken after a workout. Zeeshan reacted strongly to the user's scathing statement, stating that they would be unable to meet him in person and level the same charge.

For his recent post, Zeeshan had captioned, "Like a sprained ankle, boy, I ain't nothin' to play with! (face with finger over lips emojis)." In the picture, he is dressed in black jeans and a blank tank top. The majority of Zeeshan's fans left him positive messages and red heart emojis.

See Photo,

Zeeshan responded saying, “Haan, kyuki tujh jaiso ke liye agar mein samne aa gaya na toh aise hi fatt jayegi! (Yeah, because if I came in front of you, you would be so scared)." A few fans also came to his defense.

In 2021, the actor attempted but failed to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. He had posted a video on his YouTube account of himself trying to board a flight from Goa airport while wearing only a bathrobe. The airport officials refused to allow him board the plane.

For the unversed, Zeeshan was previously seen in Lock Upp 2 and Bigg Boss OTT, he is currently shooting for a show Baagin in which he is playing the lead. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut this year.

