Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta reveals she faced hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to her seniors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TINADATTA Tina Datta's Instagram uploads

After Bigg Boss 16, actress Tina Datta has been keeping low profile and missing from all the crazy bashes that have taken place in Mumbai. In an interview with IANS, Tina finally spoke about her career struggles. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming new television show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', and has opened up about facing differences in her initial days as an actor. Going by the theme of the show 'aam aur khas' (common and special) Tina, who gained the spotlight with her impeccable performance in the 2009 show 'Uttaran', if she has ever faced any such differences.

Tina said, "Yes, as an actor in the initial stages of my life 'aam aur khas'... A newcomer compared with a senior actor, who has already been a part of the industry. Those differences I have faced. I have seen those hurdles and have gone through all of that."

Her upcoming show, 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' is a remake of the popular Turkish drama Istanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul) that will air on Sony Entertainment Television from April 10. 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' focuses on the human nature to resist change, as it tends to create fear and the usual reactions to it, are to either fight or flight. It also stars Jay Bhanushali and Kitu Gidwani.

Does she believe that unusual pairing makes magical stories? "Definitely, yes. I feel the same about chemistry. The pairing of Surili played by me and Shivendra by Jay. I feel the audiences will love the equation and chemistry too."

Earlier in an interview with TOI, she talked about her journey in Bigg Boss and her relations with Shalin Bhanot. She said, Shalin raised a finger at my character and was so aggressive that he tried to hit me once but when I tried to bring out his real image to the public that backfired against me. Probably he is a good actor than a better person. I always thought that anyone can put up an act on a reality show like Bigg Boss for so long but Shalin has proved me wrong. He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him!"

Also Read: Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda welcomes baby girl after pregnancy complications

Also Read: Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy announce pregnancy; couple share adorable video | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News