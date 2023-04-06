Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy announce pregnancy; couple share adorable video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTAMRODE Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy announce pregnancy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are one of the most popular couples in Telly Town. The pair is now expecting their first child after five years of marriage. They are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. They took to social media to share the good news with their fans and friends.

The lovebirds made the announcement on Thursday with a lovely animated video. They shared a clip depicting their lives as Bollywood films. The first picture is titled 'Jab we met,' and it depicts the duo's first meeting. The second photo is from their wedding, titled 'Band Baja Baraat,' and the third picture is titled 'Good News,' in which they are shown with a baby cradle. Sharing the clip, they wrote, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes (sic)."

Several of their industry pals congratulated them shortly after they broke the news. Sagun Mehta commented, "Congratulations." Anita Hassanandani commented, "Awwww congratulations." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Many many congratulations n blessings! God bless the family at every new step. Vivek Dahiya wrote, "Woohoo congratulations guys."

For the unversed, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy first met on the sets of Sony TV's Razia Sultan and quickly became friends. However, their romance blossomed when they collaborated on another show, Suryaputra Karn, in 2015. Gautam made their romance public on social media during Diwali 2017. Around the beginning of February 2018, the couple finally exchanged vows. The wedding took place at the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan. They kept their wedding small and intimate, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

