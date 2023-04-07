Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda welcomes baby girl after pregnancy complications

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SOAPBOXPRELATIONS Neha Marda welcomes baby girl

It's time for a celebration because it's a girl! Balika Vadhu actress, Neha Marda has welcomed her little princess to this world today. Earlier today, Neha was rushed to the hospital due to pregnancy complications. She also updated her fans by sharing photos from the hospital and opening up about the complications of her pregnancy. Neha was expected to deliver the baby in May but now, she has given birth to a premature baby. The mother and baby are doing fine.

Sharing her excitement about embracing her parenthood, Neha is over the moon about her baby's arrival. However, she asserted that she is yet to hold the newborn in her arms as the baby was moved to NICU shortly after birth. She shared with TOI, "She was with me briefly before she had to be moved to NICU being a premature baby. She has put on some weight," she added. The actress further spoke about her health and said that her BP was a major concern during the pregnancy and that complications were expected. "I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine," Neha was quoted saying.

The mother and her newborn are still in the hospital. She adds, “I am hoping to be discharged by the end of this week and my daughter in a fortnight. I am yet to hold my child and gaze at her lovingly. The actress tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012,. She also advises women to embrace motherhood at an early age. “Taking from my experience, I would say that if you really want to be a mother, don’t wait. Do it in your 20s or early 30s for a less complicated experience. Motherhood doesn’t change anything,” she concludes.

