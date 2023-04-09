Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Rupali Ganguly's friend names adopted elephant after Anupamaa character in Kenya | WATCH

Rupali Ganguly's friend names adopted elephant after Anupamaa character in Kenya | WATCH

Rupali Ganguly's friend has named an elephant after an Anupamaa character. She is overjoyed over the same. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023 13:22 IST
Rupali Ganguly's friend names elephant after her name
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Rupali Ganguly's friend names elephant after her name

Rupali Ganguly is a well-known face in the television industry. She appears in the television series Anupamaa, which is one of the most watched shows on television now. It has a cult appeal due to its compelling plot and sincere performances. For fans of the show, we have some good news. Rupali Ganguly's friend, Bhavana, has adopted an elephant in Kenya and it is named Mayan, who is a famous character from the show.

Anupamaa's titular character, Rupali Ganguly, reacted to the news that an adopted elephant was named after a character from the show. She shared in a video that she is overwhelmed because her Kenyan friend has adopted an elephant and given it the name Mayan. "I have always told I have a spirit of tiger, a soul of an elephant and I am as loyal as a dog," said Rupali. 

For the uninitiated, Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the age of 7 in her director father's film 'Saheb' which was released in the year 1985. The film's lead cast included Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Raakhee, late Deven Verma, late Utpal Dutt and others. Rupali has worked in films like Mera Yaar Mera Dushman, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Angaara and Satrangee Parachute. She has also appeared in the Bengali film Balidan. Not many know, but Rupali was not the first choice for Anupamaa. Reportedly, the makers had offered the role to Sakshi Tanwar, Juhi Parmar, Gauri Pradhan, and even Mona Singh before her. 

'Anupamaa' which stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, airs on Star Plus. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. The show has been ruling the TRP charts since it started airing on TV and Rupali has become a household name.  

Related Stories
Anupamaa: Shivangi Joshi to join Rupali Ganguly starrer? Here's the truth

Anupamaa: Shivangi Joshi to join Rupali Ganguly starrer? Here's the truth

Anupamaa: 'Proud' fans laud Rupali Ganguli for taking action against Toshu's extramarital affair

Anupamaa: 'Proud' fans laud Rupali Ganguli for taking action against Toshu's extramarital affair

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj on Anupamaa's ongoing track: Maya succeeds in breaking ties between MaAn

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj on Anupamaa's ongoing track: Maya succeeds in breaking ties between MaAn

DYK Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has a Bollywood connection? Unknown facts about the TV superstar

DYK Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has a Bollywood connection? Unknown facts about the TV superstar

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare makes his maiden commentary in IPL 2023 | WATCH

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata; fans call him ‘King of hearts’. See pics

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News