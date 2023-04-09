Rupali Ganguly's friend names adopted elephant after Anupamaa character in Kenya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Rupali Ganguly's friend names elephant after her name

Rupali Ganguly is a well-known face in the television industry. She appears in the television series Anupamaa, which is one of the most watched shows on television now. It has a cult appeal due to its compelling plot and sincere performances. For fans of the show, we have some good news. Rupali Ganguly's friend, Bhavana, has adopted an elephant in Kenya and it is named Mayan, who is a famous character from the show.

Anupamaa's titular character, Rupali Ganguly, reacted to the news that an adopted elephant was named after a character from the show. She shared in a video that she is overwhelmed because her Kenyan friend has adopted an elephant and given it the name Mayan. "I have always told I have a spirit of tiger, a soul of an elephant and I am as loyal as a dog," said Rupali.

For the uninitiated, Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the age of 7 in her director father's film 'Saheb' which was released in the year 1985. The film's lead cast included Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Raakhee, late Deven Verma, late Utpal Dutt and others. Rupali has worked in films like Mera Yaar Mera Dushman, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Angaara and Satrangee Parachute. She has also appeared in the Bengali film Balidan. Not many know, but Rupali was not the first choice for Anupamaa. Reportedly, the makers had offered the role to Sakshi Tanwar, Juhi Parmar, Gauri Pradhan, and even Mona Singh before her.

'Anupamaa' which stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, airs on Star Plus. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. The show has been ruling the TRP charts since it started airing on TV and Rupali has become a household name.

