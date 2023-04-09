Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare makes his maiden commentary in IPL 2023 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVTHAKARE Shiv Thakare makes his debut as commentator

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare was one of the most adored contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He garnered a massive fan following after the show. The reality show star is quite active on social media and regularly shares sneak peeks of his life with fans. After BB16, fans are waiting to see the actor in other projects. Recently, he announced that he has now joined the cricket bandwagon.

On Saturday, Shiv took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from the commentary box of a cricket stadium. Sharing the clip, he wrote, ‘It was really an amazing experience & a great achievement for me to be a part of IPL 2023 Had a super fun commentary experience with the legends!! And love you @siddharth23oct dada!’

Sharing about his experience, Shiv told ETimes, "I really enjoyed that whole experience. As cricket fan, we go to watch matches at the stadium at max. But, watching it from commentator’s room was a totally different experience altogether."

He remarked that he was nervous because he was commentating with Kiran More sir, who is an experienced commentator. "I was nervous because I was commenting with cricket legend like Kiran More sir and two other commentators, who were so experienced. In comparison, I was doing gully cricket-type commentary. Their words were totally different from mine, but I did it in my style," said Shiv.

On the work front, Shiv was seen in the reality shows Roadies, Bigg Boss 16, and Bigg Boss Marathi. Now, he will reportedly be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. He recently launched a new business venture in the form of a new cafe under the Thakare - Chai & Snacks brand.

