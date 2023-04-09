Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's film fails to connect with audience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/ADITYAROYKAPOOR Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur film fails to connect with audience

Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 2: The crime thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy in important roles failed to captivate the public. The film received mixed reviews from reviewers and performed poorly at the box office. Despite not having any big competition from other Bollywood films at the box office, Gumraah struggled to make money on its second day of release. Gumraah is the Hindi version of Thadam, a 2019 Tamil success.

Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 2

According to reports, Gumraah earned Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.10 crore on Friday. The film faced competition from the last week’s releases, Nani’s Dasara and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which have been holding up well at the box office. On its ninth day, Bholaa earned an estimated Rs 3 cr and Dasara did an estimated business of Rs 2.25 cr. The Day 1 collection of Gumraah can be clearly marked as a big disappointment.

Gumraah is the third Hindi adaptation of a South Indian film this year. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, failed to perform well at the box office and ended its run with a total of just Rs 32.20 cr and Rs 16.85 cr respectively. None of the movies performed well at the theatres.

About Gumraah

While investigating a homicide, Inspector Shivani Mathur discovers the main suspect has a lookalike and the evidence point to both of them. Things turn complicated when secrets related to the case unravel. Who is the real killer and will Shivani crack the case? Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mrunal and Aditya are seen together for the first time in Gumrah. Aditya was last seen in the Hotstar show The Night Manager, and has delivered just one hit film as lead actor (Malang) in the decade since Aashiqui 2.

