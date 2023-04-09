Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan shares new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; Confirms trailer date

Salman Khan recently shared a new poster of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' along with the trailer date announcement. The poster depicts Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan passionately embracing one other while staring deeply into each other's eyes. The two actors' powerful connection, as seen in the poster, has piqued the interest of their fans. Pooja posted the poster to Instagram, along with the message, "When love takes over!" The trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on April 10th."

Fans have flocked to the comment section to express their delight after Pooja Hegde uploaded the photo on her social media handle. They appear to be overjoyed and can't wait to see the movie. "Pooja Hegde with Superstar Salman Khan," one person said. Wonderful appearance." "I can see how great this film will turn out just by looking at your smile!" said another fan. "I can hardly wait." "Yayy finally it's coming," said another. "I adore the poster." Some individuals, however, were dissatisfied with Salman's hairdo. "Worst ever hairstyle," one person said.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release this month.

Salman Khan was most recently seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's film Antim, which also starred Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. (married to Arpita Khan). He also revealed the release date for the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif are two of the actor's upcoming ventures. The film will be released later this year. Earlier this year, the actor had a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

