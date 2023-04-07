Nissan Patrol: All you need to know about Salman Khan's new bullet proof high-end SUV

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.NISSAN-ME.COM Nissan Patrol SUV: Salman Khan adds another bulletproof vehicle to his collection amid security concerns

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently imported a fully bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV due to the increasing safety concerns and death threats he has received. This is his second bulletproof vehicle, with the first being a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV that he frequently uses for various occasions. The use of bulletproof cars is not uncommon for high-profile individuals, including celebrities, politicians, and executives, as a precautionary measure against potential attacks.

Here is all you need to know about this high-end bullet proof SUV:

Nissan Patrol SUV: Engine and transmission

Equipped with a massive 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine, the new Nissan Patrol is the flagship SUV from the company. This powerful engine is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 405hp and a peak torque of 560 Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and a standard four-wheel drive system, along with a rear-locking differential. In addition to the V8 engine, a smaller 4.0-liter V6 petrol engine is also available for this model in the UAE market.

Originally introduced in 1951, the Nissan Patrol has been through six generations and has a reputation as a rugged, body-on-frame SUV known for its durability. The current generation of the Patrol has been available in international markets since 2010 and underwent a significant facelift in late 2019, which included an updated front end. The SUV is over 5 metres in length and nearly 2 metres wide, providing ample space for all three rows of seating.

In the Indian market, Nissan offers only a limited range of models, such as the Magnite SUV, which competes with popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Additionally, the company has plans to introduce new SUVs like the X-Trail in the near future. However, it is worth noting that the flagship model of Nissan, the Patrol SUV, is not currently available for sale in India.

Nissan Patrol SUV: Price

The Nissan Patrol SUV is a highly popular and widely used car in the UAE market. Although it is not currently available for purchase in India, the starting price for this vehicle is AED 206,000, which is approximately equivalent to Rs 45.89 lakh in the Indian market.