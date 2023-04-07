Amid death threats, Salman Khan imports most expensive SUV with bulletproof glass

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan

Due to constant death threats, Salman Khan has bought a new bulletproof vehicle. While the Mumbai Police probing the threat e-mail case received by the Bollywood actor, Salman recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and was spotted traveling in it. For the unversed, the Tiger actor recently received a fresh death threat in an e-mail following which the Mumbai police have lodged a case and started an investigation. Also, they have stepped up the security of the superstar.

Following this, Salman added a Nissan Patrol SUV to his fleet. At present, the mentioned vehicle has not even been launched in the Indian market but in view of his security, the actor imported the most popular and expensive vehicles in the South Asia market.

Salman Khan Death Threat

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR. The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

According to the official, two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables are a part of Salman Khan's security detail round the clock. Also, fans will not be allowed to assemble outside the 57-year-old actor's residence-cum-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra.

