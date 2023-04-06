Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SALMAN KHAN Salman khan mocks award events, claims his family used trophies as “door stoppers” when a hinge broke

Salman Khan has received countless awards, but the actor revealed that his first time attending an award event was a disaster. He talked about the time he was nominated for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and how he was guaranteed an award at the introduction of the 68th Filmfare Awards. When that did not happen, he demanded that the organisers pay five times what he normally charges for a performance.

He said that there are so many awards at home. He revealed that they have used prizes as “door stoppers” when the hinge broke. “And when we ran out of room, we shared it with others. That's just how life is. I go to award shows to perform and host, and then I leave the rest to the audience. It’s also been a long time, and I believe the new generation should receive these honours. That is their journey, and it will inspire them.”

He further revealed that he was nominated for an award, and the then-Filmfare editor called to tell that he had won and that he should attend. His family and he went there when the nomination was revealed. The award, however, went to Jackie Shroff. He further said that he was scheduled to play that night as well, but he refused because he was furious that they had lied to him.

According to the actor, the editor then offered him a large sum, but he sought more and eventually settled on five times what he offered. Even though the editor prevented him from discussing it, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor went ahead and told Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar about it.

Salman Khan went on to say that gaining the affection and respect of his fans was more important to him. He admitted that it was hard to sit next to Shah Rukh Khan after they both won an award.

At the event, Salman was enthusiastic and humorous. He also joked about receiving death threats in the form of letters. When a journalist asked him that, he limited his response to his next film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, dropped the mic, and walked away.

