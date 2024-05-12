Ravichandran Ashwin scripts history with his 50th IPL wicket at Chepauk

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ravichandran Ashwin during the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 game in Chennai on May 12, 2024

Chennai Super Kings pulled off a crucial five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to boost their hopes of making the IPL 2024 playoff significantly on Sunday, May 12. The defending champions easily chased down a 142-run target in their last league-stage home game at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Captain Sanju Samson elected to bat first but Rajasthan batters struggled for big runs and were restricted to their lowest first innings total of the season. However, Rajasthan bowlers were impressive while defending a low-scoring total but it was never enough.

Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the best bowler for the travelling side with two big wickets for 35. Ashwin entered the history books after taking his second wicket of the game in the form of Shivam Dube in the 14th over. He became the first-ever bowler to claim 50 IPL wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The veteran spinner spent his first eight years in IPL with Chennai Super Kings where he picked 90 wickets. Ashwin has picked up 178 wickets in his 205 IPL innings and 50 of those are at Chennai's iconic stadium. Ashwin became the only sixth bowler in IPL history to pick 50 or more wickets at a venue.

Most IPL wickets at a venue

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings also scripted history after an impressive win over the Royals. CSK registered their 50th win at Chepauk as they became the only third team after KKR and MI in IPL to record 50 or more win at a venue.

Most wins for a team at a venue in IPL