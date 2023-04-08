Gumraah box office collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's film opens to disappointing numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gumraah poster

The crime thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles couldn't attract the audience to the theatre. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and opened to muted numbers at the ticket counters. Despite not facing any major clash with other Bollywood films at the box office, Gumraah was hardly able to churn money on the first day of release. Gumraah is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam.

GUMRAAH DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

According to Sacnilk, Gumraah earned Rs 1.5 crore on Friday, according to early estimates. It had 11.25% occupancy in the Hindi-speaking market. The film faced competition from the last week’s releases, Nani’s Dasara and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which have been holding up well at the box office. On its ninth day, Bholaa earned an estimated Rs 3 cr and Dasara did an estimated business of Rs 2.25 cr. The Day 1 collection of Gumraah can be clearly marked as a big disappointment.

Gumraah is the third Hindi adaptation of a South Indian film this year. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, failed to perform well at the box office and ended its run with a total of just Rs 32.20 cr and Rs 16.85 cr respectively. None of the movies performed well at the theatres.

About Gumraah

While investigating a homicide, Inspector Shivani Mathur discovers the main suspect has a lookalike and the evidence point to both of them. Things turn complicated when secrets related to the case unravel. Who is the real killer and will Shivani crack the case? Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mrunal and Aditya are seen together for the first time in Gumrah. Aditya was last seen in the Hotstar show The Night Manager, and has delivered just one hit film as lead actor (Malang) in the decade since Aashiqui 2.

