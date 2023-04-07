Gumraah Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur double role, Mrunal Thakur's cop avatar cannot save this average thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah Movie Review Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Gumraah

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023 Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Genre: Suspense-Thriller

Gumraah Movie Review: Another REMAKE! Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer crime suspense thriller Gumraah is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. During the investigation of a man's murder, the police come across two probable suspects, who look alike but do not know each other. However, matters get complicated when new facts come to the fore. Gumraah has many interesting twists and turns in the period of investigation, especially in the second half. But despite this, the film fails to impress. Even though the film has two characters of Aditya Roy Kapur, it lacks something interesting,

Bother the characters played by Aditya have their own stories which at times becomes confusing. When you try to follow one track; the story bounces and swings to another track which frequently makes the watching experience puzzling. Perhaps the director's objective is also something like this. Nonetheless, Gumrah's plot is engaging and innovative, but its screenplay is lacking. This makes it extremely difficult for a layman to understand what is actually happening. Who is on screen now - Arjun or Ronnie? The only difference between them is their way of talking.

The director of Gumraah is Vardhan Ketkar who has worked as an assistant director in many films so far and this is his first full-feature film. Considering that, he has done a good job. Aditya Roy Kapoor is in a lot of discussions after the web series The Night Manager. He looks very handsome in the film and has done a good job. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur plays a cop for the first time and her effort is very good. She was seen in a different avatar in Sita Ramam. Ronit Roy has done justice to his work as always.

Verdict

Despite an anchoring script, Gumraah misleads the audience. It is a suspense crime thriller so the audience should be surprised or shocked by the events but since it is a sequel, most of the viewers already know what will happen. This ruins the fun. For those who haven't seen the Tamil film, the plot is definitely new.

