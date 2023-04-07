R Madhavan to play inventor GD Naidu in his next film; makers share first poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM R Madhavan's Instagram upload

The versatile actor, R Madhavan is set to essay the role of Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (GD Naidu), in his next feature film. Naidu referred to as the ‘Edison of India’, is credited for the manufacturing of the first electric motor in India. He made significant contributions to a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical and agricultural. It is to be noted that the earlier biopic GD Naidu–The Edison of India, produced by the Films Division of India, won the ‘Best Science & Technology Film Award’ at the 66th National Film Awards, 2019.

The project was announced by the production banner Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited on its social media handle. “Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited signed with GD Naidu charities to make a Biopic on the life and achievements of Miracle man #GDNaidu with @ActorMadhavan as the lead,” the makers said in a tweet.

G.D. Rajkumar, the grandson of Mr. Naidu and the son of GD Naidu Charities Managing Trustee, G.D. Gopal, told The Hindu that the movie’s aim was to inspire the youth towards science and innovation. “My grandfather had recorded many details about his life and innovations, which has been put up in the library in the memorial gallery. The movie is an extension of this. We hope to inspire the youth of today towards science and innovations...”

Filmmaker Krishna Kumar is attached to direct the movie. Madhavan was last seen playing the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in biopic “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect”, which he also directed. The actor has been a part of several highest-grossing films including Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots and Irudhi Suttru, among others. The actor made his film debut with the 1997 film Inferno. Since then, he has appeared in several films like Guru, Rang De Basanti, Evano Oruvan, Naan Aval Adhu, Om Shanti, Vaazhthugal, Rocketry: The Manbi Effect and many others.

(With inputs from PTI)

